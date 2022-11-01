Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Werewolf By Night

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to recent Marvel Studios Disney+ horror special Werewolf By Night by Michael Giacchino, who also directed the special. This vinyl release contains all of the music from the special and features artwork by the incomparable Francesco Francavilla. Check it out below.

Werewolf By Night Mondo Release Details

"A monster masquerading as one of our own desecrating a sacred night…" A few weeks ago, maestro Michael Giacchino blew us away with his directorial debut, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT, an all-new special presentation by Marvel Studios, championing the more ghastly, more supernatural corner of the MCU. Inspired by the classic horror movies of yesterday, we fell in love with Michael's modern and monstrous masterpiece of the macabre. Every sight and sound, practical effect, shadow on the wall, and detail on set are expertly crafted. And don't even get us started on Ted. Protect Ted at all costs."

"Today, as Halloween has us firmly in its clutches, we're thrilled to celebrate the excellence that is WEREWOLF BY NIGHT with a new timed edition poster and soundtrack release for the special, featuring new artwork by Francesco Francavilla … available RIGHT NOW."

I really enjoyed the special, like many of you did as well, and will happily be adding this to my collection. Thankfully, we have the tuba man on here as well, preserved for all time on vinyl. Werewolf By Night is available to order right now for shipping in March. A poster of Francesco's cover art is also on sale now, but you better hurry on that one.