Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Thor: Love And Thunder

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Thor: Love And Thunder by composers Michael Giacchino and Nami Melumad. The score is spread across two 180-gram discs and features jacket artwork by Jen Bartel. Check it out below.

Mondo Thor: Love And Thunder Release Details

"Mondo, in conjunction with Hollywood Records and Marvel Music, is proud to present the premiere physical release of the epic score by Academy Award®-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Nami Melumad to Marvel Studios' THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER."

"The first piece of music I wrote was the THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER suite, which appears on the soundtrack as 'Mama's Gotta Brand New Hammer,'" says Giacchino. "It's basically one part heavy metal, one part electronic, two parts British brass band, and a dash of Hollywood strings for garnish." Giacchino continues, "There's a point where the track suddenly transitions from orchestral to rock, and when I played it for the first time for [director] Taika [Waititi], he abruptly stood up and began playing air guitar. It was really important that this score was able to emphasize the emotional moments as well as the fun ones — and after Taika's spontaneous reaction, I thought that this mixing of musical flavors just might work."

There is nothing like getting a Marvel score on vinyl from Mondo. Also, that bartel artwork is amazing. This, like all weekly Mondo releases, will be available to purchase in their record shop on Wednesday, starting at Noon CST.