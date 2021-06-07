Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Bill & Ted Face The Music

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to last year's Bill & Ted Face The Music on vinyl for the first time. Apparently, June 9th is now Bill & Ted Day, which is awesome, and to celebrate, Mondo will release this one on colored 180-gram vinyl. Check out the Matt Ryan Tobin artwork on this one below.

Bill & Ted Face The Music Release Details

"This week, we are so excited to premiere the vinyl pressing of the album that saved the universe. Who could forget the time that Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan (WYLD STALLYNS) performed with Mozart, Kid Cudi, and more live at MP46 and saved all of space and time? And now it's available on vinyl for the first time ever! And by all of that, of course, we mean we are thrilled to present the excellent soundtrack to the long-awaited trilogy capper, the 2020 film BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC featuring artwork from the one and only Matt Ryan Tobin, as part of our ongoing BILL AND TED soundtrack series, all in celebration of 6/9, forever to be known as BILL AND TED DAY."

As with all Mondo music releases, this will drop for purchase this Wednesday at Noon EST. This will be a popular release, so best to go to the Mondo Record Shop as soon as it goes up and get your order in. I could see this one being a sell-out.