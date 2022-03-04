The Batman Mondo Poster By Francesco Francavilla Up For Order

The Batman is inspiring all sorts of new merch and art, but none is ever as anticipated as whatever Mondo is going to do. And they are going big, bringing in heavy-hitter artist Francesco Francavilla to do a timed edition poster of Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. There was a variant poster that sold out in about five seconds yesterday, but the timed edition is up for order until this Sunday, so everyone has the opportunity to add the stunning piece to their collection. This is the best news, like us Mondo poster freaks hear the name Francavilla and have nightmares about trying to get our hands on it. Check it out below.

Anytime Francavilla Draws The Batman is An Event

"This week is a big one. Matt Reeves' top shelf take on the Dark Knight Detective officially arrives in theaters. THE BATMAN is truly excellent. It is a confident and brilliantly crafted case study in what makes the character and the world he occupies great. The film is packed with wonderful performances, nods to iconic runs from the comics, and the return of yet another iconic Batman theme courtesy of the maestro Michael Giacchino. We love this film. We are proud to offer our first poster for the film from the legendary Francesco Francavilla – an artist who is no stranger to The Bat. The regular version of the poster will be available as a timed edition release starting Thursday, 3/3 at 11 AM CT through Sunday, 3/6 until 11:59 PM. The edition size will be determined by the number of posters sold during this time."

I love how Mondo says their "first" poster for The Batman. We all know there will probably be a lot of them. What I want is a release of the Giacchino score from them, which, if you have paid any attention to Mondo record releases, should happen at some point. Click here to snag the poster before Sunday.