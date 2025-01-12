Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: b movies, blu-ray, Film Masters, Monster from the Ocean Floor, roger corman

Monster From the Ocean Floor: Roger Corman Production Gets 4K Blu-Ray

Monster From the Ocean Floor, the first movie Roger Corman produced, is getting a 4K Blu-Ray remaster from Film Masters on February 4th

The first feature-length film produced by the iconic king of pop cinema, Roger Corman, Monster From the Ocean Floor, inspired by a Los Angeles Times story Corman read about a one-man submarine manufactured by Aerojet General. He couldn't pay for utilizing the sub in his move, but he promised plenty of publicity … and a deal was struck. Now, the film has been scanned in 4k from an original 35mm camera negative. Film Masters announces its first special edition of 2025, which will be released on February 4th on Blu-Ray and DVD.

For his inaugural endeavor, Corman recruited first-timers William Danch (Shazam!, The Jim Backus Show, Mickey) to write the screenplay and director Wyott Ordung (A Whale of a Tale, The Mummy and the Curse of the Jackals, The Navy vs. the Night Monsters). Other first-timers included actor Stuart Wade (Teenage Monster) and, soon to be a regular Corman player, Jonathan Haze (The Little Shop of Horrors, Not of This Earth, It Conquered the World), who was given a bit part as the ill-fated abalone diver.

In the film, Julie Blair (Anne Kimbell, Port Sinister, Girls at Sea) is an American artist vacationing at a seaside village in Mexico where rumors swirl about a man-eating creature dwelling in the cove. Steve Dunning (Wade) is a marine biologist doing research in the area in a one-man submarine. While Julie thinks there may be some truth to the tales, Steve is skeptical … Nonetheless, romance soon blooms. But when the mysterious death of an abalone diver (Haze) and Julie's own terrifying encounter prove that the creature exists, Dunning takes to the depths in a daring underwater battle against the monstrous predator.

Monster From the Ocean Floor Blu-Ray Special Features

Tom Weaver and The Weaver Players provide full-length commentary, which includes archival contributions from Roger Corman; liner notes by Weaver; Ballyhoo Motion Pictures presents two new documentaries, Bob Baker: From Monsters to Marionettes and Roger Corman: Becoming a B-Movie Maker; stills gallery, courtesy of Mike Barnum; original 35mm theatrical trailer; and re-cut 2025 trailer.

Monster From the Ocean Floor is presented with an aspect ratio of 1.37:1. Discs are region-free and include English SDH. Audio is DTS-HD/Dolby AC3s. It's worth following Film Masters, a consortium of historians and enthusiasts who seek to celebrate the preservation and restoration of films. We are archivists, committed to storing film elements for future generations and reviving films that have been sitting dormant for decades. They scan in 2K and 4K to give lesser-known films the red carpet treatment they deserve. Leveraging modern means of distribution to release forgotten films back into the world. The Blu-Rays include original bonus materials, including feature-length documentaries, which aid audiences in contextualizing and celebrating these works of art as they were meant to be.

