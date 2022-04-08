Morbius Director Implies This Isn't Quite The Movie He Turned In

The reviews for Morbius might have been a five-alarm disaster last weekend, but people went out and saw it, and the movie passed $100 million at the worldwide box office today. It's not quite enough to say that the film is a complete hit, but it's certainly not the complete flop that everyone thought it would be, all things considered. However, what can't be denied is that the movie seems it cut completely destroyed in post-production. There were several shots in the movie that got fans very excited, including a shot of some graffiti with Spider-Man and the words "murderer" on a wall and a shot of Oscorp. It led to an ongoing debate about which universe the movie actually takes place in [my money was on the Sam Raimi movies for a considerable amount of time, but I digress]. However, it wasn't just little shots like that that didn't make it into the movie, but large scenes and perhaps entire plotlines appear to be on the cutting room floor. Some of these involve scenes in a forest, an entire arc or story for Tyrese's cop character, and many more. The third act just sort of ends in a very abrupt and weird way that forgets an entire plot point. Something happened here, and there is a chance we may never get specific details about what. However, Uproxx did an interview with director Daniel Espinosa and praised his previous work while pointing out that this very much didn't feel like his work. While Espinosa didn't explicitly say his movie was taken away from him, the implication is there.

These movies are big ideas… … You're very sweet. You're very kind. I think that I work at my best if I get a lot of decision power. But, in this movies, they're big movies that have a lot of people's interest. It's different processes every time.

That's always a shame to hear. No one really knows if Morbius was ever going to be a good movie, but failures that are true to the artist's visions are at least more interesting than failures that are born that way via committee. There were a bunch of parts of that movie that didn't ever really seem to work, but the clunkiness and the baiting of fans with the trailers is really not a good move on the part of Sony. If you need to do the trailer equivalent of click-baiting your audience, then something has gone wrong. There is a good chance we won't ever hear the full story, and if the movie does commercially well, there is a chance Sony will think this was the way to go. Then again, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was still a mess, but it at least felt like a consistent mess that wasn't mandated by committee. Maybe the thing with the Sony Marvel movies is you get backseat driven for the first one, and then they leave you alone for the second. That's only going to work so many times before it blows up in their faces.

Summary: One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It was released on April 1, 2022.

