Morbius: Tickets On Sale, Vignette on Transformation, and a Poster

Sony Pictures has been trying to make Morbius happen for as long as they have been trying to make Marvel movies happen and it looks like they are finally going to get the chance to see if they can stick the landing. When Sony first got their hands on the licensing for Marvel characters in the early 2000s, Morbius was right up there with Spider-Man when it came to properties they were interested in, and considering the culture of the early 2000s, that makes sense. However, the movie just couldn't come together before 2022 for a bunch of different reasons including COVID-19 related delays and it is well after the vampire craze has come and gone. Tickets went on sale today after another delay earlier this year when the movie flew like a bat from its January release date to April 1st [make your own joke]. Sony also shared a new vignette, which is sort of like their little behind-the-scenes featurettes with star Jared Leto, and IMAX has dropped a new poster as well.

Summary: One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on April 1, 2022.

