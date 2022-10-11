Mortal Kombat: Jessica McNamee Teases Johnny Cage in Upcoming Sequel

Mortal Kombat gained a second life on film in 2021 following the 1995 live-action film, which is based on the popular fighting game franchise. With the COVID pandemic, the film was released simultaneously to theaters and HBO Max. Instead of Liu Kang becoming the Simon McQuoid film's focus as in the 1995 film, it was MMA fighter Cole Young, played by Lewis Tan. Most of the major characters appear, including Liu Kang, who is played by Ludi Lin. Among the ensemble cast was Jessica McNamee, who played Sonya Blade, originally by Bridgette Wilson in the Paul W.S. Anderson film. While promoting her sci-fi thriller The Visitor, McNamee spoke to Bleeding Cool about what little she knows about the upcoming Warner Bros sequel, which was announced on January 26th, including her hopes about Johnny Cage, who was teased at the conclusion of the film.

"I'm desperate to find out what they've got in store for the second one. There was a lot of talk after the first movie from a lot of the fans that they wanted to see Johnny Cage," McNamee said. "I'm hoping that he'll make an appearance in the second. I have no information and I probably know less than you do, but it would be really cool to see Johnny Cage come." Despite how Sonya's fight with Kano (Josh Lawson) concluded in the film, The Meg star hopes she gets to work with Lawson again somehow despite his character's death, perhaps in a flashback. In the videogame franchise, Sonya and Johnny share a love-hate relationship and become parents to Cassie Cage.

McNamee's Hopes on Her Sonya Blade Future in Mortal Kombat 2

"It would be hard-pressed for me to imagine a movie where I don't get to work alongside Josh, who plays Kano," McNamee said. "I hope maybe they bring some other the characters back, but who knows? They might not. There are so many characters, right? But they don't have to. They've got so much space to play with the other characters, but we'll see. I truly don't know myself, but I would love to be on set with Kano and Johnny Cage. That would be really fun." The Visitor, which also stars Finn Jones, Dane Rhodes, and Donna Biscoe, is currently available on digital and on-demand and on EPIX on December 2022.