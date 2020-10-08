Check Out The Trailer For Saban Films Mortal, Out November 6th

The new film Mortal has debuted its trailer today, and it looks like it might be a sleeper to keep an eye on. Starring Nat Wolff, Iben Akerlie, Per Frisch, Per Egil Aske, and Priyanka Bose, the film features Wolff as an American in a Norwegian town. The catch? He has supernatural powers. We are not sure if he actually does, and we go from there. The film is directed by André Øvredal (Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark) from a script by André Øvredal, Norman Lesperance, and Geoff Bussetil. After Scary Stories, it is good to get a new film from him; he has a great visual style. Catch the trailer for Mortal below.

Mortal Synopsis

"In this spellbinding thriller, a sleepy Norwegian town erupts after an American backpacker, Eric, is arrested. Witnesses claim a teen died after touching the stranger, and that he inexplicably started a fire that engulfed a farm. He warns a psychologist, Christine, that he has supernatural powers and that anyone who gets too close to him dies. Is Eric a liar, a freak of nature, an angry god? Determined to find the truth, Christine draws nearer, and what she finds is beyond her wildest imaginings…"

This looks pretty good. I don't know why they are bothering trying to shove this into the seven theaters open right now, but hey, whatever floats their boat. This screams VOD rental and a good one at that. Mortal joins the list of strong offerings for VOD this year, and it will be interesting to see how it is received. Nat Wolff has breakout potential as well; let's see if he can carry a film. Mortal debuts in select theaters and On Demand and digital on November 6th.