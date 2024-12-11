Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, Mufasa: the Lion King, the lion king

Mufasa: The Lion King Filmmaker on Why He Joined the Project

The director of the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King reflects on his initial reaction to the project and why he signed on.

Disney's decision to expand the beloved Lion King franchise with a prequel titled Mufasa: The Lion King has generally sparked widespread excitement and curiosity among fans who have grown attached to the franchise's impact over the years. Directed by Barry Jenkins, this entirely original film intends to delve into the origins of the titular character of Mufasa, offering a fresh perspective on one of the most iconic characters in animation history. However, as it turns out, the film's director wasn't originally interested in tackling the project.

In a new interview with GamesRadar+, Jenkins shared his initial skepticism about taking on the project, telling the site, "I definitely thought that when it first came my way. I got a call from my agent saying, 'Disney has sent over this project – a prequel for The Lion King.' And I said, 'Yeah, that's not going to happen.' But without even reading the thing! I expected to read five pages and about 45 pages in, I turned to her and said, 'Hell, this s** is good,' and the next day, I finished it." He goes on to add, "As someone who was very familiar with The Lion King, I was shocked at how many things I assumed I knew, or how many things I thought were etched in stone about who these characters were, and what the themes of The Lion King were, to be honest."

The legacy of The Lion King, which originally premiered in 1994, is monumental, to say the least. It quickly became a cultural phenomenon, winning multiple awards, including two Academy Awards for its music and a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. And due to its timeless story of family, responsibility, and the circle of life has resonated with audiences worldwide, solidifying its status as a classic.

The 2019 CGI (but toted as live-action) remake further demonstrated the franchise's enduring appeal, grossing over $1.6 billion globally and introducing the beloved tale to a new generation. With Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney aims to continue this retooled legacy, blending unshakable nostalgia with fresh storytelling to captivate fans of all ages. Perhaps there will be more to come if this film is well-received. Anything is possible!

Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on December 20, 2024.

