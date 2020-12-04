If You Haven't Watched It Already, Mulan Is Now Free On Disney+

Mulan was one of the most affected films by the pandemic, moving release dates many times before ultimately coming to Disney+ as a "Premium Add-On" a couple of months ago. After releasing digitally and on Blu-ray the last couple of weeks, the subscriber's to Disney+ as of today can now watch Mulan free with their subscription with no added cost. Here is What our own Kaitlyn Booth had to say about the film: "Mulan is the best of the live-action remakes so far, so the fact that it is always going to have the specter of "straight to PVOD" hanging over its head is a shame. This cast and crew put out a great movie that is absolutely worth the price. We all know what will happen if this fails; the blame will be put on the fact that this is a female-directed, female-focused, and POC leading that failed and not just a possible misstep when it comes to market demand."

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. "Mulan" features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan."

Mulan, starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li, is now free to watch for Disney+ subscribers.