The Lord Of The Rings: War Of The Rohirrim Soundtrack Up For Preorder

Mutant has put up for order the physical release of the score for The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim from composer Stephen Gallagher.

Available in vinyl and CD, featuring liner notes from Philippa Boyens, Kenji Kamiyama, and Gallagher.

The vinyl set includes four 140-gram colored discs; CD comes with a 24-page booklet.

Soundtrack features the original song "The Rider," performed by Paris Paloma.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim is in theaters this weekend, and for fans of the theatrical franchise, the score is one of the most important pieces of the films. Mutant has put up a vinyl and CD release preorder for the film score by composer Stephen Gallagher, stepping into the shoes of the original trilogies Oscar-winning score from Howard Shore. The vinyl release is spread over four 140-gram colored discs and features liner notes from Producer/Writer Philippa Boyens, Director Kenji Kamiyama, and Gallagher. The CD release is a digipak that comes with a 24-page booklet. The vinyl will run you $60, and the CD release will cost $20. You can preorder right here for release in March. You can get more details on the release down below.

The Lord Of The Rings Score's Are Always A Big Deal

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Music by Stephen Gallagher. Featuring the original song "The Rider," performed by Paris Paloma. Pressed on 4x 140gm Vinyl, housed in an M-Pack (double gatefold) style jacket. Also available on 2x CD, housed in a 6-panel digipak with a 24-page booklet. Featuring liner notes by Producer/Writer Philippa Boyens, Director Kenji Kamiyama, and Composer Stephen Gallagher Mutant, in partnership with WaterTower Music, is proud to present the premiere physical release of Stephen Gallagher's original score to the animated epic The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, in theaters December 13.

Now available for pre-order at Mutant's webstore, madebymutant.com, this premiere physical release features liner notes by Producer/Writer Philippa Boyens, Director Kenji Kamiyama, and Composer Stephen Gallagher, with 4x 140gm color vinyl housed in an M-Pack double gatefold style jacket or 2x CD housed in a 6-panel digipak with a 24-page booklet.

Hopefully, this is as good as it looks and Lord of the Rings fans can look forward to more tales set in this universe on the big screen, with the soaring scores to match for years to come.

