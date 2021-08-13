My Hero Academia Live-Action Film Has Hired A Director

My Hero Academia is getting a live-action film from Legendary, and today they have found their director. Shinsuke Sato, helmer of I Am a Hero, Kingdom, and Alice in Borderland will make his English language debut with the adaptation of the wildly popular manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. My Hero is one of the most popular manga titles in the world, with over 50 million copies in circulation. It won the Harvey Award for Best Manga in 2019. Variety had the news of the director being hired.

My Hero Academia Will Be Huge

"The series has won over audiences worldwide with distinctive characters battling their way through high school in a world where 80% of Earth's population manifests a superpower (or, as it's referred to in "My Hero Academia," a "quirk"). The series follows superhero fanboy Izuku Midoriya, who was born without a quirk, therefore crushing his dream of going to UA, the superhero academy, and becoming the next "All Might" — the greatest hero the world has ever known. But, after a chance encounter with All Might himself, Midoriya vows to work as hard as he can, quirk or no quirk, to become a symbol of peace and a beacon of hope for the world."

This is pretty close to being a slam dunk. Two animated My Hero Academia films have been released in the US so far, to big-time box office success. A third one is slated to release before the end of the year if Covid allows it. Expect production to go into overtime on this one so they can turn this into a franchise quickly. Casting will be huge; hopefully, they take their time. This could all come crashing down if they cast the two leads wrong. My Hero Academia is the big swing live-action manga films in the states needs, so they best take their time. I fear that they won't.