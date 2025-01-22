Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Billy Bryk, finn wolfhard, Hell Of A Summer, NEON

Hell Of A Summer Trailer Promises A Killer Time At Camp

NEON released the trailer for Finn Wolfhard and Bully Bryk's new slasher comedy Hell Of A Summer this afternoon. The film opens on April 18.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard co-directs this horror film with Billy Bryk, adding humor and suspense.

Hell Of A Summer follows camp counselor Jason as he faces a masked killer at Camp Pineway.

NEON continues its horror success with Hell Of A Summer, joining hits like Longlegs and The Monkey.

Hell Of A Summer is a new slasher comedy film from NEON, increasing its presence in the horror genre. The film is written and directed by Billy Bryk and Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame. It stars Fred Hechinger, Bryk, Wolfhard, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Abby Quinn, Pardis Saremi, Rosebud Baker, and Adam Pally. Hechinger, Wolfhard, and Bryk all produce the feature, along with Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Jay Van Hoy.

Hell Of A Summer Joins The NEON Horror Roster

Here is the official synopsis: Hell of a Summer centers on 24-year-old camp counselor Jason Hochberg (Hechinger), who arrives at Camp Pineway thinking his biggest problem is that he feels out of touch with his teenage co-workers. What he doesn't know is that a masked killer is lurking on the campgrounds, brutally picking counselors off one by one. Wolfhard told EW in 2023 that he learned quite a bit directing this film: "This is our first feature. We're really young, we're gonna mess up a lot, and we're gonna make mistakes. Let's just ride the wave and be as communicative with everyone as possible and make everyone feel a part of the team," Wolfhard says. "It was really informative. I learned more on that set about myself and about other people and about running a set and working with different personalities. I learned more in those three weeks than I have my whole life."

Not only is the pair releasing this film, but they are also working on a remake of 90's horror comedy Idle Hands. It looks like they have found their calling, bringing laughs and gore to a new generation of horror fans. This was another smart pick-up by NEON, who has spent the last two years jumping head-first into the horror genre, and it has paid off so far. Longlegs was a big hit; The Monkey looks like another, and now this. I have a feeling NEON is about to have another great year.

Hell Of A Summer will open in theaters on April 18.

