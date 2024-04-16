Posted in: Blu-Ray, Digital, Movies | Tagged: Immaculate, NEON, Sydney Sweeney

Immaculate Now Available To Rent Or Buy On Digital, Blu-ray June 11th

NEON has released Sydney Sweeney's new horror film Immaculate onto digital services to rent or but today. It will be on Blu-ray June 11th.

Immaculate, the NEON horror film starring Sydney Sweeney, is now available to watch on digital services. Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. Michael Mohan directs it from a script written by Andrew Lobel. The film has been in theaters for three weeks and has grossed $15.2 million. A Blu-ray release will follow on June 11th, with the special features not yet confirmed. You can see the cover below.

Immaculate Heads Home Early

Award-winning film studio NEON announced today that it will release Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, "Euphoria"), for digital purchase and rental starting April 16th. The film will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD starting June 11. The home release comes on the heels of Immaculate's massive success at the US box office, quickly becoming an audience favorite, grossing over $15.2mm and counting, and remaining in the US box office top 10 for three weeks. The Blu-Ray and DVD packshots, which feature bonus commentary by director Michael Mohan, are pictured here. Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia's warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

This has its fans, though it is yet another example of horror disappointing at the box office in 2024. It was a nice rebound for Sweeney, though, who only a couple weeks before this had Madame Web open and all of the jokes that came with that. This one proved that she and she alone can open a movie and have it stick. It is a perfect decision to swing this over to digital at this point; there is just too much starting to open, and this one was pretty much done making money on screens.

Immaculate is now available to rent or own on your preferred digital service.

