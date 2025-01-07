Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: NEON, osgood perkins, The Monkey

The Monkey Has A New Trailer Debuting Tomorrow, Here's The MPA Notes

NEON continues to market their Stephen King adaptation of The Monkey expertly. They released the MPA notes on tomorrow's trailer.

The Monkey is the next Stephen King adaptation heading to theaters, and as a teaser for the new trailer release tomorrow, they released a scan of the MPA notes on the trailer. To say it sets the bar high is an understatement. NEON and director Osgood Perkins have done everything right in promoting this film. This film will star Theo James (The White Lotus), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), and is being produced by James Wan. Perkins again teams with NEON after the two found success together in 2024 with the release of Longlegs. The first trailer was a smashing success, and this is set up to make a lot of noise at the box office this winter.

The Monkey Is In Good Hands

"When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them. The brothers throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them.". I can't say I have read this story, but this cast is fantastic. Perkins made a name for himself last summer with the success of Longlegs, so The Monkey is going to be poised to be one of the breakout hits of the winter for sure. NEON is making a ton of noise in the horror space, and you better believe this will continue that trend. The vibe looks insane, like an arthouse version of Final Destination, and that is a mix I can get behind.

The Monkey will be released in theaters on February 21, 2025.

