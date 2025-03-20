Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: alison brie, dave franco, NEON, Together!

Together Teaser Trailer Promises A Bond Unlike Any Other In August

The first trailer for NEON's next horror film, Together, is here. Dave Franco and Alison Brie star, with the film in theaters on August 1.

Article Summary "Together" stars Dave Franco & Alison Brie in a unique body horror film debuting August 1.

Directed by Michael Shanks, the film explores extreme transformations in love amid a supernatural setting.

Sundance hit "Together" underlines NEON's growing horror reputation.

Body horror resurgence continues with "The Substance" bagging five Oscar nominations.

Together is a new body horror film starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie. It debuted to much fanfare at Sundance earlier this year, and NEON has a new trailer for the film and will release it into theaters on August 1, hoping to sneak in some end-of-summer horror dollars. The film is from writer/director Michael Shanks. This is his first film. That NEON grabbed this is interesting because, in past years, this premise had A24 written all over it, but after the last year or so, NEON has bolstered its horror standing. It will look to do for Together what it already has done for Longlegs and the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey. Both of those films are from filmmaker Osgood Perkins.

Franco And Brie Are Together In Every Way

Here is the synopsis for Together: With a move to the countryside already testing the limits of a couple's relationship, a supernatural encounter begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh. As they lose contact with home, friends, and their sense of self beyond their troubled dynamic, Michael Shanks' clever script grounds their emotional turmoil within its extreme take on the horrors of codependent relationships. With this couple, things will have to get worse — like a lot worse — before they get better.

What a comeback to the mainstream for body horror right now. You don't need to look any further than The Substance having been nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Picture, to see that the subgenre is having a moment. NEON was incredibly lucky to get a hold of this one, and I am sure they will turn its release into a can't-miss event. This one will be even more fun because if you didn't know, Franco and Brie are married.

Together will open in theaters on August 1.

