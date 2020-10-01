Netflix To Brand Chinatown's Lanterns For Over The Moon

This Autumn, Netflix will mark the release of brand-new animated film Over The Moon by unveiling lantern installations in and around British Chinatowns.

A series of magical light displays will illuminate major UK Chinatowns including London and Birmingham from late October and November, subject to lockdown restrictions. The installations will celebrate the folklore of the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival through the lens of the new animation film, which tells the story of the Moon Goddess through the eyes of determined young girl Fei Fei. The film, directed by Oscar winner Glen Keane, will be released in UK cinemas from October 16 and make its global debut on Netflix October 23.

For a few weeks, there will be over seventy striking lanterns, hand-crafted by the Liverpool-based Lantern Company, the team behind many of London's Lumiere Festival displays and lantern installations around the world. The lanterns will come to life each evening, depicting the fantastical journey to the moon made by Fei Fei and her companion Bungee in a giant rocket. Other lanterns will depict Foo Dogs, Moon Frogs, Jade Rabbit and Lunarian creatures, with each installation culminating in a stunning depiction of the moon bearing the image of the Moon Goddess.

With the Mid-Autumn Festival beginning today with the moon at its brightest, the Over the Moon Lantern Installations will extend these celebrations, embracing the magical folklore traditionally celebrated with lanterns and mooncakes.

The installations will continue this tradition, with local businesses and Chinese communities in each city getting involved with various themed initiatives, such as bakeries, restaurants and dessert vendors in Chinatown London developing exclusive items to celebrate themes and characters from the film.

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination. The film stars Cathy Ang (Fei Fei), Phillipa Soo (Chang'e), Robert G. Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle), and Sandra Oh (Mrs. Zhong).