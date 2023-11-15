Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, netflix, red notice, Red Notice 2

Netflix's Red Notice Trilogy Gets a (Slight) Update from a Higher-Up

A Netflix executive recently opened up about the current status of the Red Notice trilogy and what's needed to make it feel organic.

Article Summary Netflix's Red Notice surpassed 83 million households, hinting at sequel plans.

Executive Scott Stuber reveals work on script and importance of getting it right.

Director Thurber faced unique challenges during first film's pandemic production.

The trilogy's future hinges on creating an organic plot with its star ensemble.

Netflix definitely took a gamble with their recent-ish film Red Notice, which cost the streamer more than $200 million to make. However, it has been said that the film has far surpassed its required milestone of roughly 83 million household viewers to turn a profit, so of course, there are plans to move forward with its planned trilogy. But how long that could take remains to be seen…

Red Notice Trilogy Gets an Update from Netflix

While talking to Collider during the reopening of the American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, Netflix executive Scott Stuber was asked about future installments of Red Notice, telling the site, "We've got one that we're working on, so we're gonna get that script relatively soon. The key to that is to try to make it – You know, [Rawson Marshall Thurber] did a really good job of kind of misdirecting in that movie, right? So now you've established personality in a heist, so now it's like, 'How do we get that plot right? How do we get that storytelling right?' So, you know, I wanna make sure that we're hitting the highest bar possible when we're making these things. We have three of the biggest global stars in the world, so yes, you know, we want it back, but we want to get it right."

That being said, this wouldn't be the first time the potential franchise has faced hardship in the development stages, with the Red Notice director (Thurber) previously opening up about the complications of the first entry. He admits, "It's always so tricky when you are making any movie, let alone a movie at this scale, with three big stars — it's incredibly tricky. We faced a number of challenges, the pandemic, of course, being No. 1, and when we shut down, we were halfway through shooting, almost to the day and about two weeks from going to Italy to shoot this opening car chase, which had been scouted and prepped. Then, the world shut down, which ultimately led to us shutting down production. It was a long six months of not knowing anything. We didn't know if we were ever come back. We didn't know if it would be a write-off and your film would be the stuff of legend but in a bad way, with people saying, 'Remember that movie they almost made?'"

Do you think that the Red Notice films are still going to become a solid move for Netflix? Sound off in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!