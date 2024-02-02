Posted in: MGM, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: adam sandler, Anson Mount, arnold schwarzenegger, arrested development, carl weathers, disney, dolph lundgren, happy Gilmore, sylvester stallone, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers: Stallone, Lundgren & More Pay Tribute to Late Actor

The entertainment industry is paying tribute to Carl Weathers, who passed away at age 76 - including Stallone, Schwarzenegger & many more.

The entertainment world is reeling from the passing of athlete-turned-actor Carl Weathers at the age of 76 on February 1st. Best known for his turns as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, Dillion from the 1987 action-horror film Predator, Action Jackson (1988), and Chubbs in the 1996 sports comedy classic Happy Gilmore, he garnered a new generation of fans as the bounty hunter-turned-magistrate in Greef Carga in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian for Disney+. Weathers originally started his career in football as an unsigned free agent for the Oakland Raiders (Now Las Vegas) in 1970 after playing his college ball at Long Beach City College and San Diego State University, playing eight games before he was released in 1971. After a three-year stint with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, Weathers decided to pursue an acting career, starting as an extra in blaxploitation films with his onscreen debut in an uncredited role in the Dirty Harry film, Magnum Force (1973).

With 80 credits to his name, Weathers appeared in several TV shows like Good Times, Kung Fu, S.W.A.T., The Six Million Dollar Man, and Cannon before landing his big break as the boxing heavyweight champion in 1976's Rocky, written and starring Sylvester Stallone as title character Rocky Balboa. The success of the character and the film led to appearances in three sequels as a rival-turned-best friend until the 1985 sequel, Rocky IV, the franchise's most commercially successful film that found his character dying at the hands of Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago, a Soviet boxer, during a match. Rocky trains vigorously before avenging his friend in their match. Following the franchise, Weathers continued to have success playing a dynamic range of roles on film, TV, and voiceover work, including Psyche, Arrested Development, Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise, Toy Story 4, In the Heat of the Night, and more.

Tributes from across the entertainment industry poured in for Weathers. "We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keep punching," Stallone wrote, also posting a video on Instagram adding, "Hello everyone. Today's an incredibly sad day for me. I'm so torn up. I can't even tell you. I'm trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an intricate part of my life and success. Everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into the room and saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I never realized how great. I could never have accomplished what I have in 'Rocky' without him. He was absolutely brilliant with his voice, size, power, and athletic ability, but more importantly, his heart and soul. It's a horrible loss. I'm standing in front of this painting because it was the last time we were ever in the ring together. He was magic, and I was so fortunate to be part of his life. Apollo, keep punching."

"I was saddened to hear the news this morning. Along with the world, I will miss Carl. He was a great actor, a terrific athlete, and a good friend," Lundgren wrote on Instagram. "I cherish many special memories of Carl, both professionally and personally. Like Apollo Creed, he had that special charm that always brought a smile to your face. 🙏" Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played Dutch in the John McTiernan film, wrote, "Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him – on set and off – was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I'll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family."

"A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete," Sandler wrote. "So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family, and Carl will always be known as a true legend." Others pouring tribute include Predator co-star Jesse Ventura, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, director Robert Rodriguez, Dane Cook, Anson Mount, Danny Trejo, Las Vegas Raiders, and more.

Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it. pic.twitter.com/q4CWVVeyTK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years.

Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/29OJoe8qcu — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions.

A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen. pic.twitter.com/acvLd7yxXu — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

RIP to the legend Carl Weathers. This moment, your delivery of it in Rocky inspired me the moment I heard it. I live my life by it. Your voice and performance gave me belief. I love you for that. Rest in peace & power man. pic.twitter.com/AfGU4HLIZt — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Oh, man, this hurts. I had the absolute pleasure of knowing Carl. He was a tremendously sweet soul with a WONDERFUL sense of humor. Fully aware of the charmed life we actors enjoy, he made it his goal to fully embrace his time here with us. I'll miss him. #CarlWeathers pic.twitter.com/qZwB2Prupd — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

When I started wrestling in 2004 I had no idea what or who I wanted to be. It wasnt long before my favorite character, Apollo Creed, became my inspiration. For the past 20 years I've drawn on Carl Weathers for that inspiration and I just wanted to say thank you. Rest well #Rip pic.twitter.com/B0140gsL4l — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Carl Weathers, you were a beautiful soul. May you rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QOmDXP268y — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I will sorely miss my dear friend & brother Carl Weathers. You are truly one of the most wonderful human beings I have had the honor & pleasure of spending time with! I am grateful for your influence & support of all things good in my life. This is how I will always remember you. pic.twitter.com/CCH9yhxnU7 — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Incomprehensible. 😪

A toast at 37,000 ft to my beloved friend, @TheCarlWeathers. Thank you for your talents, your kindness, big laugh & wisdom. You were an instant friend to me & many others. I'm heartbroken. 💔 Thoughts & prayers to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VVf9JxZOvK — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) February 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

