Neve Campbell Shows Interest in a Possible Scream 6 Installment

Scream has only been out for two weeks and, in that time, has essentially surpassed Scream 4's entire worldwide box office profit – even domestically surpassing the entire domestic run of a film that came 11 years prior.

Clearly, there's still some sense of dedication and passion from Scream fans, with the new film acting as a perfect love letter to Wes Craven and a strong successor to the beloved franchise. With the film being (quickly) profitable, there's already buzz about a possible sixth installment by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, and that leaves fans curious about any involvement from the OG Scream Queen, Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott.

In the new Scream, there's definitely a recurring theme about the legacy being important while drawing in a new audience, but there will always be a place for Sidney when Ghostface is in the picture. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Campbell was asked if she envisioned returning for a possible sixth film if things were to head in that direction. The actor responded, "Yeah, absolutely. It's down to the strength of the story. I wouldn't want to do it unless the script is good. It would be hard. But these guys did really well on this one, so I'm curious to see what would come next. So we'll see."

It's also been said that there have been ideas tossed around about where another Scream (or Woodsboro) story could go, and that alone is promising for the future of the franchise. Knowing that so many fans and critics were drawn to the film's ability to counterbalance nostalgia with new continuity leaves some indication that we could see Sidney for more Scream.

The interest in Scream is certainly there; now let's just get that confirmation of another film in the coming weeks and hope that there are more Ghostface calls to come!