New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette For Migration Is Released

Illumination has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for its upcoming film, Migration. It will be released on December 23rd.

Article Summary Illumination releases behind-the-scenes featurette for Migration amid low opening predictions.

Migration could become Illumination's lowest opener, marking a stark contrast to earlier hit with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Director Benjamin Renner shares film inspiration in featurette showcasing Migration's impressive cast.

Analogous to Puss in Boots' success, Migration might rebound with strong word of mouth and box office legs.

To say that things are not looking good for Migration might be an understatement. While things could turn around if this new film from Illumination gets good word of mouth, right now, it's tracking to be the lowest opening for the studio ever. It is telling that Illumination is having one hell of a year with extremes considering that The Super Mario Bros Movie. came out earlier this year and is the most successful film that the studio has ever released. So if there was ever a year that Illumination could eat a loss, it's this one, and there's a chance Migration could be that loss. For now, they are still quietly promoting the movie with a new behind-the-scenes featurette that looks at the admittedly impressive cast as director Benjamin Renner talks about the inspiration for the film.

Now, we all thought Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was dead in the water last year, and it came out right around the same time. It also opened very low but had excellent legs that took it to nearly $500 million worldwide by the time the box office run ended. Migration is in a similar position, and if the movie is good like Puss in Boots was (don't @ me), then word of mouth could really help this one heading into the new year.

Migration: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip via New York City to tropical Jamaica. As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends, and accomplish more than they ever thought possible while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined.

From a screenplay by Mike White, the Emmy-winning creator of The White Lotus and the screenwriter of School of Rock, the film stars a top-flight comedic cast led by Oscar® and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Eternals) as anxious Mallard dad Mack and Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks (Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect franchises) as Pam, the Mallards' daring, quick-witted matriarch. Caspar Jennings plays Dax, the Mallards' confident and restless son, and, in her feature film debut, Tresi Gazal plays Gwen, the family's innocent and lovable daughter.

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang; Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Carol Kane (The Princess Bride) plays Erin the heron, the first friend that the Mallards make on their journey; Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Lion King) voices a homesick Jamaican parrot locked away in a Manhattan restaurant, and BAFTA winner David Mitchell (Peep Show) plays the yogic leader of a mysterious duck farm. Legendary Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) co-stars as Mack's curmudgeonly, adventure-averse Uncle Dan.

Directed by Benjamin Renner, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker of Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, Migration is a visual spectacle unlike any in Illumination's acclaimed history, featuring elevated, expressionist artistry and Illumination's signature subversive humor and authentic heart, unforgettable characters and joyful soundtrack. Migration will be released in theaters on December 23rd.

