New HQ Image From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

We are just a little over a month away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Marvel is hyping this one up. There are a ton of rumors going around; the cast and crew are saying this is likely the most ambitious film yet, and the footage we've seen looks pretty bonkers in the best possible way. However, we haven't seen that much beyond the teaser and official trailer, but there have been some nice, high-quality images. For fans looking to get a headstart on what is going to be the comfortable cosplay of 2022, Marvel released an HQ image of Doctor Strange and America Chavez with another look at her distinctive jacket.

There hasn't been any definitive date yet about when this movie will premiere or any news about embargos yet, but for those looking to remain completely spoiler-free, it might be time to start muting some words. Things will only get more intense as the month goes on and the release date gets closer.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.