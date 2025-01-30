Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: frankenstein, guillermo del toro

New Image From Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein Has Been Released

Netflix has released a new image of Oscar Isaac as Victor from Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, which will be released this fall.

Article Summary Netflix unveils new image of Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is set to dazzle with a fall 2025 release date on Netflix.

The highly-anticipated film boasts a star-studded cast including Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

Del Toro aims to keep The Monster mysterious in marketing, adding suspense to the horror genre.

We are getting some awesome movies out of Netflix this year, and while a lot of the streamer's films and television shows are crapshoots, there are some sure things. One of them is pretty much anything done by Guillermo del Toro. Pretty much anything by del Toro anywhere is a sure thing because even if del Toro's movies don't entirely work, they are always beautiful and fascinating to watch. We're getting a lot of Frankenstein in 2025, two big films based on the character this year alone, and we're starting to get more sneak peeks at Netflix's version. Today, since the streamer is heavily previewing all of its 2025 slate, we got a new image from the film, and this time, it features Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein. Marketing departments seem to have left their brain cells in 2024 regarding horror movies, but maybe del Toro, of all people, can convince Netflix to hide The Monster from official marketing for a while.

Frankenstein has been a passion project for Del Toro for years, and last year, it finally got off the ground at Netflix. The cast began to fill out and included some impressive names such as Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer. Isaac will be Victor Frankenstein, and Elordi, who took over the role from Andrew Garfield, will play the Monster. Del Toro is writing, directing, and producing alongside J. Miles Dale, with whom he worked as a producer on Cabinet of Curiosities. The logline of the film reads as, "Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation." It currently has a fall 2025 release date.

