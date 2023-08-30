Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: image, marvel, the marvels

New Image From The Marvels Shows Off All Three Awesome Suits

We have a new high-quality image of The Marvels featuring all three of our leading ladies in their sweet-looking suits.

We are about to enter the fall season, even if some of us are still roasting in the summer sun. There are a lot of massive movies set to come out this fall and winter season, and they aren't traditional Oscar bait. The fall and winter season has become just as lucrative as the summer blockbuster season when it comes to movie releases, so some big ones are still set to come out. One of the big ones still set to come out is The Marvels. We are starting to learn some plot points about the movie and what kind of dynamic we can expect from the three leading ladies in this film, but the marketing push for this one likely won't start hard for a little while. For now, we have a new high-quality image featuring all three of the Marvels in their costumes, and it's good enough that the cosplayers have more information to work with.

Personally, I was really hoping they would do away with Carol's salon-perfect curls in The Marvels because I know how long and how much work it takes to make hair look that good, and it was weirdly distracting in Captain Marvel. Then again, this is a superhero movie, so maybe her hairspray is super strong like her.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

