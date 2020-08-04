New Mutants Posts Another New Spot, Still Sticking With Release

The New Mutants debuted a new spot today, as the debate rages on over if the film will be moved yet again. As of right now, the film is still slated to be released on August 28th in theaters, even with the vast majority still shuttered and showing no signs of opening anytime soon. Nevertheless, more looks at New Mutants is never a bad thing, and one way or another, we should finally be seeing this film soon. You can check out the new spot down below.

New Mutants Will Be Seen in 2020

"20th Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents "The New Mutants," an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive."

The film, directed by Josh Boone, has languished around for a couple of years now. For whatever reason, this horror-spin on the X-Men kids could never keep a release date, while rumors of reshoots, and even being scrapped altogether, swirled. All of that matters not now, as the film will finally see the light of day in its original form. At least, we think so. No, it is for sure, coming out this time. I believe. And I happen to think it will be more than worth the wait, and sad at the same time, since we will likely never get a second one.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It has a release date of August 28th, at least for now.