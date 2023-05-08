New Oppenheimer Trailer Teases The Possibly World-Ending Stakes Universal Pictures has released the new trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer which teases the possibly world ending events of the film.

The new trailer for Oppenheimer has been released. While it isn't quite the version we got to see at CinemaCon, which appeared to be an extended one with more black-and-white scenes, this one does tease a moment that director Christopher Nolan explained during the presentation that fascinated him. That was the implication that they didn't know, with complete certainty, that pushing the button to detonate the bomb wouldn't destroy the entire world. "What do you want from theory alone?" Oppenheimer says in the trailer.

While discussing this movie with Bleeding Cool's managing editor and massive history nerd Mark Seifert, he said that he found this movie to be an interesting choice to adapt because there is so much real-world footage out there of this event and the moments leading up to it. It's meticulously documented, with good reason, which makes it interesting to adapt, if nothing else. We got the new poster for Oppenheimer a few days ago spotlighting The Gadget.

Oppenheimer: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. It will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist, and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar® nominated actor, writer, and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh. The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).