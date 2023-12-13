Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Argylle, Matthew Vaughn, Universal Pictures

New Poster For Matthew Vaughn's Argylle Spotlights The Impressive Cast

Universal Pictures has released a new poster for Matthew Vaughn's new movie, Argylle, which spotlights its impressive cast.

Article Summary Universal unveils a star-studded poster for Matthew Vaughn's 'Argylle'.

'Argylle' mixes spy thrills with a twist of humor by including a cat in the cast.

Bryce Dallas Howard leads a high-profile ensemble in the intriguing spy narrative.

The mix of action and feline charm sets 'Argylle' for a February 2024 release.

It's almost the new year, and that means it's time to start looking at the late fall and spring slates for films. Some studios are coming in hot, like Warner Bros. Discovery, but Universal certainly isn't out of the game either. Dreamworks is releasing Kung Fu Panda 4, which is awesome; those movies are so much better than you would ever expect them to be. Night Swim is here to be our "could be awesome/could be complete trash" January horror entry. We have an Untitled Universal Monsters film in April, with the last of the spring season ending with The Fall Guy at the beginning of May. However, in February, we are getting the return of director Matthew Vaughn, and he's coming out with an original film as well. The movie is called Argylle and almost seems like the more extreme version of The Lost City of Z in some ways. What this film does have is a very impressive cast and a kitty, so of course, all of them needed to be on the new poster.

In terms of quality, Vaughn is all over the place, so your guess is as good as anyone else's as to whether or not Argylle will be any good. However, it does have a cute kitty in it, and does a movie really need anything else if one of the main characters is a cat that gets carried around in a backpack?

Argylle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (I Still See You). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn. It will be released on February 2, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!