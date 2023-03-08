New Poster For The Little Mermaid Is Released, New Trailer Sunday Disney has released a new poster for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid with the news that a new trailer is set to be released this Sunday during the Oscars.

As the spring creeps ever closer, it's time for Disney to really start promoting what could be a massive movie for them this year. The remake for The Little Mermaid got a bit caught up in the various COVID-19 delays, but the film is set to come out this summer. We got the first teaser during the D23 Expo last September but haven't seen that much since. However, today we got a new poster and the news that we are getting a new trailer during the Oscars this Sunday.

The reception for The Little Mermaid has been hard to quantify because the reaction to Halle Bailey's casting has overshadowed almost everything else about this film. A few things look a little wonky in the footage we've seen, but that is to be expected with this sort of adaptation. If nothing else, the reactions to Bailey's casting have made it really easy for you to weed out the racists on your timelines. We appreciate the inadvertent timeline cleanse, Disney, if nothing else.

The Little Mermaid: Summary, Cast, Release Date

The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, The Little Mermaid stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (Luca, Room) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.