New Raya and the Last Dragon Featurette and TV Spot

Disney is trying to do the PVOD hybrid release again with Raya and the Last Dragon, which means they are kicking the marketing into high gear. The footage we've seen from this movie so far looks extremely promising, and we're very much looking forward to getting the chance to see it. There is also a decent chance that the kind of numbers this movie pulls in could be the thing that makes Marvel pull the trigger on a hybrid release for Black Widow. Until then, we've got a new TV spot that shows off some new footage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwLwca1hiNg&ab_channel=WaltDisneyAnimationStudios

Disney also released a new featurette for Raya and the Last Dragon, which talks about the inspiration behind the movie and how the hundred of people behind this production managed to create something this big while working from home.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngdqf2MJERk&ab_channel=WaltDisneyAnimationStudios

Raya and the Last Dragon, with Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directing and Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing, stars Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya's nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya's visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari's powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya's best friend, and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land. It will be released in theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access on March 5th.

Raya seeks the help of the legendary dragon, Sisu. Seeing what's become of Kumandra, Sisu commits to helping Raya fulfill her mission in reuniting the lands. Featuring Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of Raya and Awkwafina as the voice of Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Raya and the Last Dragon" will be in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5, 2021. © 2021 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

