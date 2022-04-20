New Thor: Love and Thunder Poster Features a Worthy Jane Foster

After listening to the internet complain for what felt like roughly half a lifetime, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder this week, and the reaction was pretty much exactly what we all expected. Which was mostly a lot of people not understanding Jojo Rabbit, which was about as subtle as a 2×4 to the face, getting mad at about all of the blatant queer themes that director Taika Waititi is putting into these movies, and then getting really mad when others point out that Jane Foster is indeed, Thor just as much as the one we have been following since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seems that Marvel was aware that people were going to lose their minds over this and had Natalie Portman release a new poster with the caption, "And you thought you were the one and only… @chrishemsworth 🙃 " on her Instagram.

We also got a nice one-liner and synopsis so we have a better idea of what this movie is actually going to be about. One-Liner: In Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty-Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Synopsis: Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.