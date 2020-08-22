New Trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 Shared on the DC FanDome

The DC FanDome event kicked off their event in a big way with one of the most anticipated movies of 2020; Wonder Woman 1984. The setup was very interesting, and they focused a lot on answering some fan questions and showing off some fanart. They made the right decisions to force everyone to use the background from their character posters as their zoom backgrounds to give us a better feeling about the panel and that people aren't just sitting in their living rooms. We got to hear about the costume designer and how they adapted the costumes for the new time period, we got some behind the scene footage, and the one and only Lynda Carter showed up looking like she as auditioning to be a supervillain in the third movie. We got the big drop, which is a new trailer for the film as director Patty Jenkins confirms that they are sticking it out for a theatrical release. So for those of you still hoping for a PVOD release of this movie Warner Bros. is probably not going to give it to you. The new trailer gave us a ton of new content, including a new look at the final form of Cheetah.

We did a full review of a bunch of spoilers from the pre-release material, which did leave off pretty much the third act of the movie. All of the stuff with Cheetah and the golden armor looks new, and we know nothing about. Right now, we don't know if we're going to see this movie actually meet its October release date considering the spiking cases, but, for now, it looks like they are sticking with the theatrical model as the DC FanDome kicks off with a bang.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on October 2nd, 2020.