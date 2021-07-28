The Exorcist Original Star Linda Blair "No Reboot Talks" With Her Yet

When it was announced that Universal, Peacock, Blumhouse, and Morgan Creek will collaborate for a reboot of The Exorcist, forming a new trilogy with David Gordon Green directing the project on July 26, it was certainly a pleasant surprise. Not necessarily because of the prospect of it happening or the fact that Green helped revitalized The Halloween franchise, but rather star Ellen Burstyn and her return to the franchise reprising her role as Chris MacNeil from the 1973 William Friedkin-directed original. Chris, of course, is the mother of Regan MacNeil, the child who was infamously possessed in the film played by Linda Blair. The actress posted her response responding to the inquiries.

Linda Blair's Response to Possible The Exorcist Reboot Appearance

"To all my fans asking about my involvement in the new Exorcist reboot," Blair tweeted. "As of now, there has not been any discussions about me participating or reprising my role. I wish all those involved the best, and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character." The actress reprised the role for the 1977 sequel The Heretic, directed by John Boorman, which was panned. Based on work by William Peter Blatty, the franchise spawned another sequel in 1990's Exorcist III with George C. Scott, the 2004 prequel The Beginning, and the 2016 Exorcist TV series of FOX. The films grossed a combined $522 million globally at the box office.

Joining Burstyn to star is Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton). The unnamed Exorcist sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2023. Co-writing with Green is Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Peter Sattler. Jason Blum will produce on behalf of Blumhouse, with Ryan Turek overseeing the project. David and James Robinson will produce for Morgan Creek. Green, McBride, and Couper Samuelson serve as executive producers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Exorcist – Original Theatrical Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyW5YXDcIGs)