Nia DaCosta: The Marvels is "A Sequel to Five Different Things"

The Marvels director and writer Nia DaCosta spoke about how the film is a sequel to five things and the "trial and error" process of what previous information was necessary to include.

Just yesterday, we were wondering about the barrier to entry for The Marvels and whether that would be too much for casual audience members. We all knew that it had to be part of the conversation for this film regarding what needed to be explained to an audience that might not be familiar with the previous television shows and what isn't. In a post-Endgame world, this is the film that has the most 'required reading.' It sounds like that push and pull of figuring out where the line is was something that director and writer Nia DaCosta had to contend with when working on the script for the film with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. DaCosta described it to Total Film as a process of "trial and error" to figure out how to balance all of this out.

"They have a whole history before this," DaCosta said. "We have Ms. Marvel, the TV show, Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and it was kind of a constant negotiation to figure out, 'Okay, how much information do people need? It was a real trial and error. We don't want people to have to watch anything else, but, of course, you also have to be honest and be like, 'This is the [33rd] project in this universe. It's sort of a sequel to five different things. So at a certain point, you have to just be like, 'Okay, yeah, there are some things that we can't get in here, but it'll be fun.'"

There was also the fact that DaCosta didn't want to overexplain everything that was going on in The Marvels as well because our trio of heroes are going through and confusing and jarring experience. She wanted to make it something the audience could relate to. DaCosta said, "I definitely wanted, because they're so disoriented with the switching, for people to be inside of their experience. I wanted it to be very subjective, and each of them is doing very different things when the switching starts, so, yeah, I wanted it to feel as jarring for the audience as it is for them." This film is going to have a weird line to walk and some hefty expectations on it that it doesn't deserve, considering it isn't this movie's fault that other entries this year weren't very good. The social and review embargos will be coming down very well, so watch to see just how well DaCosta and her team managed to walk this very thin line.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

