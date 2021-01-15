Nicholas Cage Fights Evil Animatronics In Willy's Wonderland Trailer

What. The. Hell. Is. This.

Nicholas Cage continues to zig seventeen times when he is expected to zag. This time out, he stars in Willy's Wonderland as a man trying to survive the night cleaning an entertainment center full of murderous animatronic animals. From the trailer, it doesn't even seem like he utters a word in the film, just grunting while he murders the bastard cousins of the Chuck E. Cheese animals. My god, I don't know what I expected when I clicked on that, but a weird hybrid of Mandy, The Banana Splits film from a few years ago, and Grindhouse was not at all what I thought I was in for. Check out Nicholas Cage killing robots below.

Nicholas Cage Is The Acid Trip Actor We Always Knew Was In There All Those Years Now

"The Janitor (Nicholas Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town. Unable to pay the repair shop to fix his Jeep, he agrees to work off his debt by spending the night cleaning Willy's Wonderland, an abandoned theme park full of animatronic characters that were once a beacon of fun for children to play with. But Willy's Wonderland carries a dark secret that The Janitor is about to discover. He's been lured into a deadly trap, or rather, a living nightmare, as the Wonderland's animatronic characters come to life to destroy him. The Janitor is forced to fight his way from one monster to another, trying to survive until morning.

And The Janitor doesn't play nice."

Willy's Wonderland, starring Nicholas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner, will open in theaters and on-demand on February 12th. The world cannot wait and is not ready for this one. I will be there on day one.