Night Patrol Announces Cast & It Includes Justin Long, CM Punk, & More

The cast for the upcoming horror thriller Night Patrol has been announced, and it includes Justin Long and WWE superstar CM Punk.

Ryan Prows directs Night Patrol, co-writing with Shaye Ogbonna, Tim Cairo, and Jake Gibson.

LAPD officer joins gangs to uncover a task force's dark secret threatening his community.

CM Punk returns to film, adding horror and action to his repertoire in Night Patrol.

Night Patrol is an upcoming horror thriller from writer-director Ryan Prows. The film has wrapped principal photography, and the cast for the film was announced. The Hollywood Reporter lists Justin Long, Jermaine Fowler, RJ Cyler, Dermot Mulroney, WWE Superstar CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks), Freddie Gibbs (Down With The King), YG (White Boy Rick), Flying Lotus (Ash), Jon Oswald (Lowlife) and Nicki Micheaux (Lowlife) make up the performers in the film. Prows co-wrote the movie with Shaye Ogbonna (Fight Night), Tim Cairo (Off Ramp), and Jake Gibson (He Bled Neon).

Night Patrol Has An Interesting Hook To It

Here is the synopsis according to THR: An LAPD officer (Jermaine Fowler) must put aside his differences with the area's street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in. "Audiences are not ready for how hard this movie goes. To shoot this script, with this cast, on location in Los Angeles, after such a long path to get here is nothing short of a dream," Prows said in a statement.

The description is a little vague there, but I like that, and telling any story from the point of view of police officers will be interesting these days. The draw for me, and I am sure others, is CM Punk, who I am a huge fan of. He was pretty good in his big acting debut, Girl On the Third Floor, back in 2019, and I have been waiting patiently for him to make his return to the big screen since. Horror is the perfect genre for him, and getting to mix in some action in this film should set him up for success. At least with the casting of Mulroney, we already know who the major villain will be.

They are eyeing a 2025 release for Night Patrol.

