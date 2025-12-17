Posted in: Movies, Shudder | Tagged: cm punk, justin long, Night Patrol, Phil Brooks, shudder

Night Patrol: New Poster Released For Upcoming Horror Cop Film

A brand-new poster has been released for January's new horror film, Night Patrol, starring Justin Long and CM Punk.

Article Summary Night Patrol is a new horror film starring Justin Long and CM Punk, releasing in theaters January 16.

Directed by Ryan Prows, the movie blends high-stakes cop drama with gripping horror and suspense.

RLJE Films and Shudder grabbed Night Patrol after positive festival debuts at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest.

The ensemble cast and intense storyline promise Night Patrol to be a must-watch for horror fans in 2025.

Night Patrol is a new horror film on the way from RLJE Films and Shudder, starring Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, RJ Cyler, Freddie Gibbs, Phil Brooks aka CM Punk, YG, Flying Lotus, Dermot Mulroney, Jon Oswald, and Nicki Micheaux. It is directed by Ryan Prows (Lowlife). He also helped write the script with Shaye Ogbonna (Fight Night), Tim Cairo (Off Ramp), and Jake Gibson (He Bled Neon). It will be released in theaters on January 16 and will be released on the streaming service afterward.

Night Patrol Synopsis

An LAPD officer must put aside his differences with the area's street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.

Here is the brand new poster for the film.

"Night Patrol is an audacious, high-stakes horror-thriller with a powerhouse ensemble cast and heart-pounding tension," said RJLE chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward in a statement. "Blending community grit, suspense, and unflinching intensity led by Ryan Prows, this acquisition marks a dream-realized moment for us going into its premiere." The director seems pleased as well: "I am thrilled that we're partnering with RLJE and Shudder to bring Night Patrol to theaters. It's been a long road to get here, and we couldn't have asked for a better team to help push this fun, rollercoaster of a film out into the world," stated Prows. "I'm beyond excited we get to blast our wild film far and wide to a hungry, unsuspecting audience."

The film held its debut screenings at this year's Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest. It was snapped up right away by RLJE Films and Shudder, and garnered some positive reviews from both festivals. Lowlife has many fans, so I would expect a lot of people to be excited about supporting this release. It doesn't hurt having CM Punk in there either.

