Nintendo President: Reinventing The Super Mario Bros. Movie Characters The Nintendo of America president is discussing The Super Mario Bros. Movie's biggest strengths and necessary changes in order to succeed.

Nintendo obviously knew what they were doing when they committed to creating their recent film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, because even with mixed reviews so far, it's absolutely dominating at the box office. But in order to make this bold new era for the Mario IP feel possible, there needed to be a few more modernized changes or natural evolution to make this feel at least a little new for consumers – which has led to unexpectedly trendy moments like Bowser's unrequited love for Peach in the form of a song.

With the new film continuing to financially impress (earning nearly $400 million worldwide so far), one of Nintendo's higher-ups is now breaking down the company's goals for these characters while crafting the Super Mario Bros. adaptation.

Retooling the Personalities of The Super Mario Bros. Characters

During a new interview with Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser and CNN, the company executive discussed why he believes the film's team managed to reinterpret a beloved title for all audiences. Bowser explains, "For me, my curiosity really was going to be all about how do you take these characters that we're so familiar with in a video game context, how do you bring them to life? How do you really give them personalities? And I just think the team did a phenomenal job. It did not disappoint at all. "

Bowser then further elaborates, "What I've enjoyed as I've come into this role is seeing how people, despite the fact that Bowser is a villain, enjoy the character [and] enjoy the gameplay that comes with the character overall. I've embraced sharing the name with a villain. But as you'll also see, especially within the movie, Bowser's got a soft side to him."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now, continuing to break records and impress the masses – so do you plan on watching this large-scale iteration of the Mario IP?