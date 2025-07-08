Posted in: Movies | Tagged: james gunn, newlitg
James Gunn Superman/Girl Differences in The Daily LITG, 8th July, 2025
James Gunn looks long and hard at the difference between a Superman and a Supergirl in The Daily LITG, for the 8th of July, 2025
James Gunn on the Superman/]Supergirl Differences was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
- James Gunn Discusses Key Differences Between Supergirl and Superman
- Ballard: Prime Video Rolls Out "Bosch" Spinoff's Season 1 Ep Titles
- Charmed: Milano "Heartbroken" Over McMahon's Passing; More Tributes
- Why Was Weapon X-Men Cancelled Anyway?
- Jim Shooter's Plans For A Trans Member Of The Legion Of Super-Heroes
- Doctor Who Future Might Just Depend on What Happens on July 31st
- Aquaman Gets A Recap Page… Will Other DC Comics Titles Follow Suit?
- The Naked Bruce Wayne Reveals More In Absolute Batman #10 (Spoilers)
- Captain America #1 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Layoffs At Image Comics Hit, At Least Four Staffers Gone?
- SDCC: CGC's Very First Variant Comic With A Krypto Dan Mora Cover
- After Layoffs, Cat Nuwer Starts Comics PR Firm Damn Fine Publicity?
- Iron Circus Picks Up Janet Harvey & Megan Levens' High Street Hellcats
- Steve McManus & Jessica Martin in London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame
- Julian McMahon and Charmed in The Daily LITG, 7th Of July, 2025
LITG one year ago, Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman confirmed
- SCOOP: DC Comics Launch Absolute Batman At San Diego Comic-Con
- James Robinson And Tony Harris Bring Back Starman To DC's Black Label
- The Boys Season 4: So About Those "Hilarious" Hughie/Tek Knight Scenes
- Action Comics #1067 Preview: Superman's Interstellar Smackdown
- Is Stinson Really A Parallel Universe Jonathan Kent? (Spoilers)
- Inside Out 2 Gets Graphic Novels And A Sequel
- Death in the Family: Robin Lives #1 Preview: No More Mr. Dead Guy
- The Boys S04: Homelander Knows Who He Wants For Final The Seven Spot
- Green Lantern #13 Preview: Can Hal Jordan Find His Mojo?
- We Take A Look at Some of Mattel Creations SDCC 2024 Exclusives
- Finish Lines, a New YA Graphic Novel by Sarah Broyles & Hanna Schroy
- Delicious in Dungeon to Get Manga Box Set from Yen Press
- Eldon's Copies of Four Issues of Jumbo Comics, Up for Auction
- Catalog of Wonders: A New Horror Middle Grade Novel from JY for Kids
- Black Bird by Sonny Liew, Picked Up By Chip Kidd for Pantheon
- Peter Purves Inducted Into The LFCC Comics Hall Of Fame
- The Long-Running Tiger Girl Saga from Fiction House, Up for Auction
- Titan Launches Huge Detective At San Diego Comic Con, With Exclusive
- The Return Of Starman in The Daily LITG, 7th of July 2024
LITG two years ago, Dan Slott and Mary Jane Watson
- Did Marvel Leak One of the X-Men's Oldest Foes as Their New Member?
- Mary Jane Watson Keeps Her Jackpot Powers in Amazing Spider-Man
- McFarlane Toys Drops Exclusive 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label Set
- Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Smoke & Rain In Latest Trailer
- DC Comics Swamp Thing Glows in the Dark with New McFarlane Figure
- Miranda Sings Creator's Legal Reps Respond to Blackface Accusations
- This Makes Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 Easier To Complete
- LEGO Debuts First X-Men 97' Collectible with Wolverine Claw Replica
- Superman Arrives at McFarlane Toys with New Batman: Hush Release
- Amazing Spider-Man #29 Preview: Spider-Man Learns Bleeding Isn't Cool
- Magno the Magnetic Man Debuts in Super-Mystery Comics #1, at Auction
- Dan Slott & Claudia Christian in London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame
- The Mad Science of the Big Snake in Tales of Horror #8, Up for Auction
- A Look Inside Darkwing Duck's Negaduck From Dynamite Comics
- Garbage Pail Kids Comics Collections Include Exclusive Trading Cards
- Manta Launches In-House Studio to Create Original Comics Series
- Bad Idea Will Shame Amazon Over Their Terrible Digital Comics
- Matt Baker's Nightmare and Amazing Ghost Stories, Up for Auction
- From One Side of London Film And Comic Con 2023 to the Other (Video)
- Dynamite Comics Will Show You How The North Pole Works
- PrintWatch: From W0rldtr33 To Wonder Woman, Comics Get More Printings
- Print Runs & First Appearances Of Mech Cadets Ahead of Netflix Launch
- The Daily LITG, 7th of July 2023 Live! From London Film And Comic Con
LITG three years ago, Not Letting Cyborg Be A Thug
- David F Walker on DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out'
- Marvel Comics Says Goodbye To Conan Today (Mostly)
- Marvel Rewrites The Origin Of Captain America's Shield (Spoilers)
- When DC Demanded A White Character For Milestone's Blood Syndicate
- Knights Of X Ends With #5, But Will Return, In Some Form
- Pat McCallum, Wizard Co-Founder/EIC & DC Executive Editor Has Died
- The Boys Invades Brazil & Jensen Ackles Brings Us Along; S03E08 Promo
- Doctor Who: RTD Says Whittaker Finale "Gorgeous," "Lots Of Surprises"
- Comics Folk React To The Resignation Of Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- Black Adam Wants His Successor To Be Called White Adam (Spoilers)
- Non-Downloadable Items for Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 Revealed
- Dark Horse Announces Young Adult OGN Under Kingdom for March 2023
- Blitz: Ablaze to Publish Chess Manga from Shonen Jump in September
- Snoop Dogg as Cryptkeeper in Tales From The Crip with Rodney Barnes
- BOOM! Announces Eve: Children of the Moon for October
- DC Comics & Wizard Magazine Employees Remember Pat McCallum
- Marvel To Launch Wakanda, To Tell True Story Of The Black Panthers
- Bryan Talbot's Grandville Prequel, The Casebook Of Stamford Hawksmoor
- DC Offers Sandman Standee To Comic Stores Ahead Of Netflix Show
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator Kazuki Takahashi Dies, Age 60
- Saying No To DC Over 'Thugged Out' Cyborg- Daily LITG July 7th 2022
Closed Community in The Daily LITG, four years ago
- Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
- Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
- Yes, Yes There Is A Post-Credit Scene For Black Widow (Spoilers)
- Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021
- Transformers Galvatron Makes His Landing As Hasbro's Newest Release
- DC Comics Puts A Capitol Insurrectionist In Suicide Squad (Spoilers)
- Too Soon For Jokes About Scarlet Witch, Cyclops (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
- Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series
- Red Skull Was Right? Ta-Nehisi Coates Finishes Captain America Run
- Frank Cho Fight Girls Cover Withdrawn Due To Frank Frazetta Estate
- Viz Media Releases Full List of October 2021 Manga Titles
- Red Skull Was Right? Ta-Nehisi Coates Finishes Captain America Run
- Marvel Comics Moves FOC To Sunday, Just Like DC
- PrintWatch: Skybound X #1 Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 Second Prints
- Lunar Distribution Sets New Discount Levels For Comic Stores
- The New X-Men Big Bad, Cordyceps Jones (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man #70 – Three Harry Osbornes Now? (Spoilers)
- Two Hot-Button Topics For The Price Of One in The Good Asian #3
- How Did Jumbo Carnation Really Die? (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
- Avengers Features Red Guard, Widow, Room As Black Widow Film Opens
- All Cyclops Wanted Was A Treehouse (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
- Amina Mucciolo Sells Autobiographical Graphic Novel To Scholastic
- Kathy Macleod Sells Continental Drifter Graphic Novel To First Second
- Captain America And Capitol Insurrection – Daily LITG, 7th July 2021
LITG five years ago, My Hero Academia Funko Pops, Booster Gold
My Hero Academia Funko Pops and the Poison Ivy/Harley Quinn situation dominated traffic.
- My Hero Academia Full Wave of Upcoming Pops Revealed by Funko
- Booster Gold Gets The Harley Quinn Moment Denied Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Konami Announces New eFootball PES 2020 Event Featuring EURO 2020
- Who Created Marvel Comics' Darkhawk… And Why
- Marvel Puts 19 Missing or Digital-Only Comics Into Print After All
- DC Comics' Missing FCBD Story Appears in Flash Forward TPB (Spoilers)
- Lois Lane, Superman and Bart Allen on Being a DC Comics Character
- WWE's Renee Young and Baron Corbin: A Tale of Two Smokers
- Image Reprints Negan Lives as Fire Power Burns Through 150,000 Copies
LITG six years ago.
- Niantic Seemingly Teases Team Rocket Again For "Pokémon GO"
- C.B. Cebulski Calls Out New Marvel Writers on Twitter for Job Insecurity
- Thor is Ready For Battle With New MAFEX Infinity War Figure
- Comic Store In Your Future – Another 25 Hot Comics To Trawl Through Your Longboxes For
- Donny Cates Announces Important Upcoming Moments in Absolute Carnage/Venom Crossover Issues
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folks are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.
- Whilce Portacio, creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X.
- Mort Castle, comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant.
- Stan Woch, artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman.
- Brian LeBlanc, artist on Threshold.
- Brad Nelson, writer for Grayhaven Comics.
- Tayyar Ozkan, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine and The Dreaming.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
