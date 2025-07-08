Posted in: Movies | Tagged: james gunn, newlitg

James Gunn Superman/Girl Differences in The Daily LITG, 8th July, 2025

James Gunn looks long and hard at the difference between a Superman and a Supergirl in The Daily LITG, for the 8th of July, 2025

James Gunn on the Superman/]Supergirl Differences was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: James Gunn Superman/Supergirl Differences

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman confirmed

LITG two years ago, Dan Slott and Mary Jane Watson

LITG three years ago, Not Letting Cyborg Be A Thug

Closed Community in The Daily LITG, four years ago

LITG five years ago, My Hero Academia Funko Pops, Booster Gold

My Hero Academia Funko Pops and the Poison Ivy/Harley Quinn situation dominated traffic.

LITG six years ago.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folks are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.

Whilce Portacio , creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X.

, creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X. Mort Castle, comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant.

comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant. Stan Woch , artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman.

, artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman. Brian LeBlanc , artist on Threshold.

, artist on Threshold. Brad Nelson, writer for Grayhaven Comics.

writer for Grayhaven Comics. Tayyar Ozkan, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine and The Dreaming.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Julian McMahon, Julian McMahon, Julian McMahon, Julian McMahon, Julian McMahon, Julian McMahon, Julian McMahon,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!