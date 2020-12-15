No Wonder Woman 1984 For London, Back Into Lockdown

Yesterday, I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at the BFI IMAX screen at London Waterloo. At the time, I didn't realise that this experience would be denied all other Londoners when the movie is released tomorrow, and London goes into Tier 3 lockdown until the end of the year.

HBOMax is not available in the UK, so this was the way Brits will get to see the film – two weeks ahead of the USA. But different areas are under different "tier" systems, which restrict the movement of people and the operations of businesses.

As of midnight tonight London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire will move into England's highest tier of Covid restrictions, announced yesterday by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, putting 34 million people in England facing the toughest restrictions. This comes alongside the news that a new variant of coronavirus has been identified that "may be associated" with the faster spread in southern England, according to Hancock.

Under tier 3, pubs and restaurants in tier three must close except for takeaway and delivery. Sports fans cannot attend events in stadiums, and indoor entertainment venues – such as theatres, bowling alleys and cinemas – must remain shut.

Hancock stated that action had to be taken immediately to slow "sharp, exponential rises" in infection, adding that in some areas the virus was doubling around every seven days and warning that hospitals across the capital and in Essex and Kent were already "under pressure".

With Kent, Medway and Slough already under tier three rules, London, the south and west of Essex, and the south of Hertfordshire will join much of the Midlands, north-west England and north-east England under the strictest curbs.

So any Brits who are lucky enough to see Wonder Woman 1984 on Wednesday – do message me and tell me what the post-credit scene denied us press folks is, won't you? I was planning to see it again myself on Wednesday.