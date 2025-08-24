Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, nobody, nobody 2, Universal Pictures

Nobody 2 Director Sees Endless Possibilities for the Mansell Family

Director Timo Tjahjanto teases the future of Nobody, hinting at endless possibilities for Hutch Mansell and his family.

With Nobody 2 now in theaters, director Timo Tjahjanto is already looking ahead. In the process, he's making it clear that Bob Odenkirk's eccentric character Hutch Mansell isn't exactly finished yet. Rather than positioning the franchise as a one-man army saga, Tjahjanto sees various opportunities to expand this universe through the dynamic Mansell family.

"I see a lot of possibilities," the director said in a recent interview with Screen Rant. "I think the cool thing with Hutch is, again, wherever we push the action, we could always easily bring the family. We could always make a meal out of Brady, who seems to be growing up into somebody as well. The world is our oyster when it comes to the Mansell family."

That sentiment captures what makes the Nobody films different from other action staples. While many of those action-protagonists exist as solo powerhouses, Hutch is firmly grounded by his wife Becca, his children, and a household life he can't escape, or doesn't want to. By suggesting that even Hutch's son Brady could become a larger part of the story, Tjahjanto also teases a generational thread that could carry the franchise further than fans initially imagined. And that's always an enticing option to explore.

Nobody Reception, Box Office, and Sequel Success

The first Nobody arrived in 2021 as a sleeper hit, grossing over $57 million on a modest budget and earning praise for Odenkirk's surprising transformation into an action star. Four years later, Nobody 2 doubles down on slick, inventive action sequences while expanding the emotional core of the Mansell family. Critics have highlighted its balance of dark comedy and brutal set pieces, along with the chemistry between Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen as a married couple trying to survive extraordinary circumstances.

If audiences continue to respond to the film's mix of heart and violence (which has already earned a huge chunk of its budget back during opening weekend), it's not difficult to imagine Nobody turning into a long-running saga; one where the action doesn't just belong to a lone antihero but to a family that refuses to be sidelined. Still, do you think that we need a Nobody 3, or was the sequel enough to keep you satisfied?

Universal Pictures Nobody 2 is in theaters now.

