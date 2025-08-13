Posted in: HBO, Movies | Tagged: gkids, hbo max, shin godzilla, your name

HBO Max & GKIDS Reach Deal To Stream 20 Films On Service

HBO Max and GKIDS have reached a streaming agreement for some big films, including Your Name and Shin Godzilla, streaming in 4K.

Article Summary HBO Max secures streaming rights to 20 acclaimed anime and live-action films from GKIDS.

Your Name, Shin Godzilla, and Perfect Blue headline the selection, with several titles debuting in 4K.

First wave of movies launches September 1, with more rolling out through 2026 on HBO Max.

Several films, including Angel's Egg and Ghost Cat Anzu, make their North American streaming debut.

HBO Max and GKIDS have reached an agreement to put some of GKIDS' most popular animated and live-action films onto the streaming service. Those include Shin Godzilla, Your Name, Perfect Blue, Summer Wars, and more, with some of them making their 4K streaming debut. The first batch of titles will arrive on the service starting on September 1. "HBO Max's continued partnership with GKIDS indicates our commitment to bringing world-class Japanese animation and original films to our audiences," said Royce Battleman, EVP, Global Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery. "This deal, which introduces masterpieces and fan favorites to streaming for the first time, allows us to continue delivering premium films to our subscribers and solidifies HBO Max's position as a leading destination in the space."

HBO Max & GKIDS Bring The Heat To The Service

Here is the list of titles appearing on HBO Max starting September 1:

Children Who Chase Lost Voices (dir. Makoto Shinkai)

(dir. Makoto Shinkai) Fireworks (dir. Akiyuki Shinbo, Noboyuki Takeuchi)

(dir. Akiyuki Shinbo, Noboyuki Takeuchi) Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (dir. Ayumu Watanabe) (North American Streaming Debut)

(dir. Ayumu Watanabe) Ghost Cat Anzu (dir. Yôko Kuno, Nobuhiro Yamashita) (North American Streaming Debut)

(dir. Yôko Kuno, Nobuhiro Yamashita) Lonely Castle in the Mirror (dir. Keiichi Hara) (North American Streaming Debut)

(dir. Keiichi Hara) Love & Pop (dir. Hideaki Anno) (North American Streaming Debut)

(dir. Hideaki Anno) The Place Promised in Our Early Days ( dir. Makoto Shinkai)

dir. Makoto Shinkai) Your Name. (dir. Makoto Shinkai) (4K Streaming Debut)

Those will be followed by the remaining titles being added to HBO Max until the end of the year and continuing into 2026:

Angel's Egg ( dir. Mamoru Oshii) (North American Streaming Debut, 4K Streaming Debut)

dir. Mamoru Oshii) Liz and the Blue Bird (dir. Naoko Yamada)

(dir. Naoko Yamada) Lu Over the Wall (dir. Masaaki Yuasa)

(dir. Masaaki Yuasa) Millennium Actress (dir. Satoshi Kon)

(dir. Satoshi Kon) Mind Game (dir. Masaaki Yuasa)

(dir. Masaaki Yuasa) Perfect Blue (dir. Satoshi Kon) (4K Streaming Debut)

(dir. Satoshi Kon) Shin Godzilla (dir. Hideaki Anno, co-director Shinji Higuchi) (4K Streaming Debut)

(dir. Hideaki Anno, co-director Shinji Higuchi) Summer Wars (dir. Mamoru Hosoda) (4K Streaming Debut)

(dir. Mamoru Hosoda) The Boy and the Beast (dir. Mamoru Hosoda) (4K Streaming Debut)

(dir. Mamoru Hosoda) The Colors Within (dir. Naoko Yamada) (North American Streaming Debut)

(dir. Naoko Yamada) The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (dir. Mamoru Hosoda) (4K Streaming Debut)

(dir. Mamoru Hosoda) Wolf Children (dir. Mamoru Hosoda) (4K Streaming Debut)

