Nobody 2: John Ortiz Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

John Ortiz has reportedly joined the cast of Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 surprise hit set to be released on August 15, 2025.

Filming for Nobody 2 is imminent to meet the slated release date next year, with some cast announcements already made.

Nobody was a pandemic box office success, prompting Universal to greenlight both Nobody 2 and Violent Night sequels.

Director Timo Tjahjanto will helm Nobody 2, aiming for a modest budget similar to the first film's $16 million cost.

The cast of Nobody 2 has grown again. The film, which is set to be released in theaters in less than a year, will enter production sooner rather than later so it can make that August 2025 release date. We have gotten some casting announcements already, including Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen, who are reprising their roles from the first film. We still don't know that much about the film, which is one of the two sequels to surprise hits Universal has released in the last couple of years, but we do have a new cast member. According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Ortiz has joined the cast in an unknown role.

Nobody and Violent Night: Universal's Bloody 1-2 Pandemic Punch

Nobody was a rare pandemic movie that did well at the box office and was well received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We didn't hear much about the film for a while until news came out of South by Southwest in March 2024, which detailed the studio's commitment to both franchises. There was also the fact that star Bob Odenkirk had some major health issues in the summer of 2021, and obviously, ensuring he is healthy is the most important thing. In June 2024, director Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us, May The Devil Take You) signed on to director Nobody 2, with Odenkirk and Connie Neilson set to reprise their roles. Christopher Llyod, Sharon Stone, and Colin Hanks have either reprised their roles or joined the cast. The first film made $57 million on a budget of $16 million, so we can hope Nobody 2 will also be modestly budgeted so it doesn't have to break the bank to get out of the red at the box office. Nobody 2 will be released on August 15, 2025.

