Nope Trailer Is Here, Jordan Peele Film Opens In Theaters July 22

Nope, the new film from director Jordan Peele, just dropped its trailer in the middle of the night. And just as it was with Get Out and Us, up until this trailer, we didn't know much about this film. A poster had been released, and we know Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead," Mayhem), Keke Palmer ("Scream"), Michael Wincott (The Crow), Barbie Ferreira, and Brandon Perea star in the film. That is about it. Well, wonder no more. Watch the first trailer for Nope below.

Nope Looks Like It's Aliens. But Is It Aliens?

"What's a bad miracle?" Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide."

Jordan Peele putting his own unique spin on the summer blockbuster is enough to put my in the theater anyway, but there are still questions about this one. Is it aliens as it looks like? It can't be that simple can it? With Peele, expect the unexpected always, so my guess is that while aliens might be involved, it won't be that simple. We will all find out together when Nope opens in theaters on July 22nd.