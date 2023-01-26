Nosferatu: Willem Dafoe Joining Cast Of Robert Eggers Film In a move that surprises nobody, Willem Dafoe has joined the cast of the latest film from Robert Eggers, Nosferatu.

Nosferatu is gearing up, and the cast is growing. In a move that was most probably expected, Willem Dafoe is joining the cast of the Robert Eggers film. The two previously worked together on The Lighthouse and The Northman. In a twist of fate, Dafoe scored an Academy Award nomination for playing Nosferatu in Shadow of a Vampire. The director will also pen the script, with Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus producing. Bill Skarsgard is attached to play the vampire, and Lily-Rose Depp is also in talks to play the female lead. Nicholas Hoult is also on board. Deadline had the news of the casting.

Nosferatu Will Update A Classic

The original Nosferatu is, of course, one of the most important and iconic films ever made. "In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile, Orlok's servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home."

As far as Eggers being the one to remake this, it couldn't be in better hands. I have no doubt that he will make a film that can proudly stand next to the original while putting his own stamp on the characters and story. Skarsgard is well on his way to becoming one of the most respected and genius horror actors of the modern-day, so having him involved is also a no-brainer. If this sees the light of day in 2023, it will be one of the most anticipated of the year. Fingers crossed that it does.