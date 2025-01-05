Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: film, Focus Features, nosferatu, robert eggers

Nosferatu Director Robert Eggers on His Growth as a Filmmaker

Nosferatu writer and director Robert Eggers discusses his transformative journey as a filmmaker and how far he's come.

Article Summary Robert Eggers explores his evolution as a filmmaker in his gothic horror masterpiece, Nosferatu.

The film stars Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård, bringing new twists to a classic story.

Eggers reflects on how his collaboration with his team has become more fluid and collective.

Following successes like The Northman, all eyes are on Eggers' next visionary project.

In the extremely popular gothic horror film Nosferatu (directed by Robert Eggers), the story follows Ellen Hutter (portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp), a young woman haunted by terrifying visions of Count Orlok (played by Bill Skarsgård). Her husband, Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), is an estate agent who travels to Transylvania to finalize a property sale with Orlok, unknowingly placing himself and Ellen in grave danger. This eerie narrative brings together horror and gothic elements in a way that pays homage to the original film while introducing fresh and captivating twists — which is partially due to its cast and partially due to Eggers himself.

However, Eggers has repeatedly proven himself as a visionary filmmaker through previous projects like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman, making this newfound success even sweeter for the rising writer/director. Now, he's opening up about his promising career.

Nosferatu Writer/Director Robert Eggers Discusses His Trajectory as a Filmmaker

In an interview with Collider, Eggers recently shared his reflections on the film's creation and his growth as a filmmaker, telling the site, "I've just grown so much as a person and as a filmmaker. My collaboration with my creative department is so much stronger. We're more fluid. We're more extensions of each other. As much as this is my vision that I've been waiting 10 years to do, it's also become more of a collective vision. And certainly, particularly after the challenge and scope and scale of The Northman, I feel like I'm more facile at getting my imagination onto the screen. Not that I'm still not stretching myself and trying to go beyond myself and have more challenges that I want to reach for in the next film."

Building on the acclaim of his previous films and the phenomenal reception of his latest offering, Nosferatu, all eyes are eagerly fixed on Eggers as he embarks on his next immersive project. What kind of project would you like to see the filmmaker tackle next?

The Focus Features film Nosferatu is in theaters now.

