Nosferatu Director Robert Eggers On Making Vampire's Scary Again

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers discusses making vampires scary again and alludes to Bill Skarsgård's mysterious performance.

Christmas will be red this year because Robert Eggers's remake of Nosferatu is finally making it to the big screen. So far, Focus Features has been nailing the marketing by doing the one thing you should always do when it comes to horror and monster movies: they aren't showing us anything. We're getting little teases like the final shot in the official trailer, but nothing you can really pin down, and that is the way to do it. That doesn't mean we aren't learning anything about what Bill Skarsgård will be doing as Count Orlok because you can talk and allude about his performance without giving away any details, which is exactly what Eggers did in a recent interview with Total Film. He explained how he went the complete opposite of anything we've seen from vampires in recent years, and it's time to make the monsters scary again.

"We've gone all the way to Edward Cullen, where vampires are not scary. So, how do we go in the complete opposite direction of that? Vampires were scary enough that people used to dig up corpses and chop them into bits and set them on fire." Eggers explained. "I think we deserve a scary, smelly corpse again."

The interview notes that Skarsgård worked with an opera coach to "lower his voice an octave," and we're once again getting an actor that dropped a considerable amount of weight, which is really something I wish we didn't have to put people through anymore. Nosferatu looks like it's going to be a bloody breath of fresh air during the Christmas season, and we can't wait.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

