New Nosferatu Trailer A Creature More Powerful Than Evil

Focus Features has released a new trailer for the upcoming Nosferatu as the studio continues making all the right decisions when marketing this film.

Article Summary Focus Features releases new Nosferatu trailer, hinting at an unseen monster and building anticipation.

Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers, promises a gothic tale of obsession and horror.

The Christmas release faces off against Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The teaser smartly keeps the monster in the shadows, maintaining mystery and suspense.

Focus Features continues to make the right decisions regarding marketing Nosferatu. We got a new teaser over the weekend, and word came down that a new trailer was in the pipeline. However, we were a little concerned that Focus would do what many studios have done and reveal the monster in the marketing. We don't want that, but that hasn't stopped studios before. The new trailer was released today, and they have made the right decision yet again. We get some shadows of our monster but no sightings and plenty of footage that shows off exactly what we're in for this Christmas. Is it December yet? I need this movie in front of my eyes immediately, please, and thank you.

Nosferatu Is A Christmas Movie (Don't @ Me)

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. A new film from Jordan Peele was supposed to be released on December 25, 2024, but that was recently delayed to October 26, 2026, so that clears up the schedule a little bit. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

