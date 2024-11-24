Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu: New TV Spot And An IMAX Poster, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Tickets for Nosferatu go on sale tomorrow, and Focus has released a new TV spot and a fantastic-looking IMAX poster.

There is still a big question mark hanging over the December releases and whether or not any of them will be able to carve out any space at the box office. It's pretty clear that films like Wicked and Moana 2 are and will be huge, but they are also the kind of movies to have legs that could carry them well into December. Focus is in an interesting position. Nosferatu isn't trying to make a massive budget back, and it's targeting a very niche audience. The said audience is also loyal to this genre and known for coming out to support bad to mediocre movies, let alone films that critics are saying should be an awards contender. Tickets for Nosferatu officially go on sale tomorrow, but they are dropping a few small things early. We got a new TV spot shared on the official X/Twitter account, teasing that tickets are being sold, and a fantastic IMAX poster. So far, this movie has been knocking it out of the park regarding posters.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

