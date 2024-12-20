Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu: These 5 New International Character Posters Rule

We have five new gorgeous international character posters for Nosferatu, which will be released in theaters on Christmas Day.

Article Summary Five stunning international character posters for Nosferatu unveiled, showcasing its top-tier marketing brilliance.

Nosferatu's unique genre and tone stand out amid a crowded holiday box office lineup of major releases.

Glowing reviews for Nosferatu hint at a must-see theatrical experience with gripping horror elements.

Set for a Christmas Day release, this gothic vampire tale is directed by Robert Eggers and stars Bill Skarsgård.

The marketing for Nosferatu has been top tier and it has remained top tier from pretty much day one. The domestic posters have all been really well done, and it turns out we're getting great stuff from the international posters as well. IMP Awards got their hands on five international character posters featuring the main cast and the bloody red silhouette of the Count. This film is getting stellar reviews, but it does have a busy box office to compete. However, it's also standing on its own in a way because genre and tone wise, there really isn't anything else like it. Let's face it, someone who was going to see Mufasa: The Lion King probably isn't going to change their mind to see Nosferatu, at least not right away. So, fingers crossed this finds an audience because it rules, and you should see it on a big screen with a packed theater if possible.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!